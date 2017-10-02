Kent

Maidstone teenager in court on murder charge

  • 2 October 2017
Week Street, Maidstone Image copyright Google
Image caption The victim was injured in a disturbance in Week Street, Maidstone

A 16-year-old boy has appeared before magistrates charged with the murder of a 50-year-old man.

The victim suffered a head injury in Week Street in Maidstone, Kent, on Friday night. He later died in hospital.

The teenager, from Maidstone, was remanded in custody, and will next appear at Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.

Three other teenagers who were also arrested have been released on bail.

