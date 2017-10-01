Four men in hospital after serious crash near Stockbury
- 1 October 2017
Four men have been seriously injured in a crash in Kent.
Police were called to the A249 near Stockbury at 20:10 BST on Saturday, after a collision between a Suzuki Alto and a VW Golf on the Maidstone-bound carriageway.
The injured were taken to a London hospital. A fifth man sustained minor injuries.
Police have appealed for any witnesses to what may have happened to contact them.