Four men in hospital after serious crash near Stockbury

  • 1 October 2017
Four men have been seriously injured in a crash in Kent.

Police were called to the A249 near Stockbury at 20:10 BST on Saturday, after a collision between a Suzuki Alto and a VW Golf on the Maidstone-bound carriageway.

The injured were taken to a London hospital. A fifth man sustained minor injuries.

Police have appealed for any witnesses to what may have happened to contact them.

