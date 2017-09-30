Image copyright Google Image caption The man's death followed reports of a disturbance in Week Street, Maidstone

Four teenagers have been arrested following the death of a man in Kent.

Officers were called to Week Street in Maidstone at about 22:30 BST on Friday following reports of a disturbance.

A 50-year-old local man was taken to a London hospital with a head injury where he subsequently died.

Four males aged 15, 16, 17 and 18 - all from the town - were arrested in connection with the death and remain in police custody.