Four teenagers arrested after man's death in Maidstone
- 30 September 2017
- From the section Kent
Four teenagers have been arrested following the death of a man in Kent.
Officers were called to Week Street in Maidstone at about 22:30 BST on Friday following reports of a disturbance.
A 50-year-old local man was taken to a London hospital with a head injury where he subsequently died.
Four males aged 15, 16, 17 and 18 - all from the town - were arrested in connection with the death and remain in police custody.