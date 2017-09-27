Image copyright Chelsea-Rose Betts/Facebook Image caption Chelsea-Rose Betts, 16, died four days after the crash in Hawkhurst

A teenage girl has died four days after a car crash in which two other people were killed.

Chelsea-Rose Betts, 16, was with four people when the Volvo they were in hit a wall in Hawkhurst.

Two men, a 44-year-old man from the Cranbrook area and a 50-year-old man from Wales, died at the scene.

Two other teenagers were taken to hospital following the crash on the A268 Rye Road, near to the Foxhole Lane junction at 21:30 BST on Saturday.

Kent Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who saw the Volvo hatchback before the accident to contact them.

The car had been travelling from Hawkhurst towards Sandhurst.