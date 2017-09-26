Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Post-mortem tests indicate Giles Metcalfe died as a result of the effects of a fire

The trial of two men accused of murdering a homeless man burned to death in a car park has been halted.

Giles Metcalfe, 43, died from burns and smoke inhalation at The Range in Tunbridge Wells, Kent in March.

Dean Lewis, 34, of no fixed address, and James Marshall-Gunn, 30, of Hadlow Road, Tonbridge, both denied murder in their trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

The judged dismissed the jury for reasons that cannot be reported because of legal restrictions.