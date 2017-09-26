Jury dismissed in Tunbridge Wells car park murder trial
The trial of two men accused of murdering a homeless man burned to death in a car park has been halted.
Giles Metcalfe, 43, died from burns and smoke inhalation at The Range in Tunbridge Wells, Kent in March.
Dean Lewis, 34, of no fixed address, and James Marshall-Gunn, 30, of Hadlow Road, Tonbridge, both denied murder in their trial at Maidstone Crown Court.
The judged dismissed the jury for reasons that cannot be reported because of legal restrictions.