Kent

Two die, three severely injured in Hawkhurst crash

  • 24 September 2017
  • From the section Kent
The A268 Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A268 in Kent on Saturday evening

Two people died and three others were seriously injured when a car crashed into a wall in Kent.

The crash happened at 21:30 BST on Saturday on the A268 Rye Road, near to the Foxhole Lane junction in Hawkhurst.

Kent Police said a red Volvo hatchback was travelling from Hawkhurst towards Sandhurst when it hit the wall.

Two people died at the scene, and three others were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites