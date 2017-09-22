Image copyright PA Image caption John McEnery was nominated for a Bafta for a 1968 performance in Romeo and Juliet

A Bafta-nominated actor has denied a charge of possessing a fake firearm at a Kent pub.

John McEnery, 73, was arrested on suspicion of having a gun at the Leading Light pub in Preston Street, Faversham, at 08:20 BST on 8 August.

Mr McEnery pleaded not guilty at Maidstone Crown Court.

The former husband of Stephanie Beacham, Mr McEnery, of no fixed address, appeared in Girl with a Pearl Earring and Merlin.

He was nominated for a Bafta for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Mercutio in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film version of Romeo and Juliet.

He is due to stand trial in the two weeks following 22 January 2018 on a charge of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.