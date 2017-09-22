Image copyright Greenpeace Image caption Protesters are trying to stop the importing of diesel cars from Germany

Three people arrested after a Greenpeace protest saw activists climb aboard a ship carrying VW diesel cars have been bailed.

Two men and a woman were apprehended at Sheerness port on Thursday after 40 people removed thousands of keys from cars in the port's import park.

Two other protestors climbed the lighting gantry and stayed all night.

Volkswagen said the keys had since been returned and the ship is expected to dock later.

Kent Police said a 51-year-old man from Epsom, Surrey, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated trespass, has been released on bail until 19 October.

A 36-year-old woman from Stoke Newington, London, and a 46-year-old man from Cleveley, Oxfordshire, who were both arrested under the Merchant Shipping Act 1995 on suspicion of entering a vessel, have also been released on bail until 19 October.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Greenpeace protesters target VW cars at Sheerness docks

Greenpeace said the ship had been delivering vehicles to the vehicle park at Sheerness, where several thousand VW diesel cars were awaiting distribution to suppliers.

The group had said the protesters on the ship planned to stay on the vessel until Volkswagen agreed to return the cars to Germany.

Campaigners also claimed they had forced the 23,000-tonne ship cargo ship, the Elbe Highway, to turn round. It was then anchored off Margate.

A spokeswoman for Peel Ports, which owns the Port of Sheerness, confirmed that Greenpeace protesters had illegally entered secure areas and port staff had been working with the police, Greenpeace and Volkswagen to resolve the situation.

Kent Police said officers received reports of a protest at the Port of Sheerness at 08:52 BST.

In a statement, a Volkswagen spokesman said: "The ship contains a variety of Volkswagen Group vehicles, including petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models. The diesel vehicles, which are the subject of the protest, meet strict Euro-6 standards."

Image copyright Greenpeace

In September 2015 VW admitted to US regulators it had cheated on emissions tests there using software installed in as many as 11 million diesel vehicles sold worldwide - the majority of them in Europe.

In March the company pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud, obstruction of justice and entry of goods by false statement as part of a $4.3bn (£3.5bn) agreement with the US regulators over the scandal.