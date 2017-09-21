Image copyright Greenpeace Image caption Protesters are trying to stop the importing of diesel cars from Germany

Environmental protesters have climbed on to a ship at a Kent port transporting diesel cars from Germany.

Greenpeace said campaigners had boarded the ship at Sheerness in Kent and were preventing the unloading of the cars.

The group said it would not leave the ship until Volkswagen agreed to return the cars to Germany.

More than 40 people are "attempting to immobilise all the VW diesel cars by removing their keys", a Greenpeace spokesman said.

Kent Police said it had received reports of a protest at the Port of Sheerness at 08:52 BST and officers were at the scene.