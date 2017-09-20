Image copyright PA Image caption Jayda Fransen is charged with four counts of causing religiously aggravated harassment

The leader and deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First have been charged with religious harassment.

Paul Golding, 35, and Jayda Fransen, 31, both from Penge, south-east London, were arrested in May.

Kent Police were investigating the distribution of leaflets in the Thanet and Canterbury areas, and the posting of online videos during a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in May.

Both have been bailed to appear before Medway magistrates on 17 October.

Ms Fransen has been charged with four counts of causing religiously aggravated harassment.

Mr Golding has been charged with three counts.