Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Post-mortem tests indicate Giles Metcalfe died as a result of the effects of a fire

A homeless man accused of murdering a rough sleeper by setting him on fire threatened to burn another man the same night, a court heard.

Giles Metcalfe, 43, died from burns and smoke inhalation in a Tunbridge Wells car park in the early hours of 7 March.

Dean Malcolm Lewis, 34, of no fixed address, and James Marshall-Gunn, 30, of Hadlow Road, Tonbridge, deny murder.

A friend of Mr Lewis, Michelle Sharp, told police she heard him warn another man: "I'll burn you out."

Under cross examination at Maidstone Crown Court, Miss Sharp said she was "cracked out of her head" both at the time and when she spoke to police a month later.

Charred remains

"It could have been all in my head because I was smoking marijuana, smoking crack cocaine," she said.

Mr Metcalfe's badly burnt body was found on the first floor of the Torrington Street multi-storey car park, next to the charred remains of his sleeping bag.

An open bottle of barbecue lighting fluid and two lighters were found nearby.

Image caption The burnt body was found on the first floor of the Torrington Street multi-storey car park

Miss Sharp's original police statement suggested Mr Lewis made the threat at a nearby petrol station during an argument.

She then stated that she drove Mr Lewis back to the multi-storey car park where it is alleged he and Mr Marshall-Gunn later set fire to Mr Metcalfe.

The trial continues.