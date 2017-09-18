Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Post-mortem tests indicate Giles Metcalfe died as a result of the effects of a fire

A man who had separated from his wife was doused in barbecue fluid and burnt to death during his first night on the streets, a murder trial has heard.

Giles Metcalfe, 43, died from burns and smoke inhalation in a Tunbridge Wells car park in the early hours of 7 March.

Dean Malcolm Lewis, 34, of no fixed address, and James Marshall-Gunn, 30, of Hadlow Road, Tonbridge, deny murder.

At Maidstone Crown Court, Philip Bennetts QC, prosecuting, said: "They together went in to kill him by fire."

'Settling down'

The court heard how the newly separated Mr Metcalfe was homeless but was on a housing waiting list.

It was his first night sleeping rough and he planned to sleep in a car park above a shop, The Range, on Torrington Road.

Mr Metcalfe sent his wife a text just after 22:30 BST the night he died, saying: "Settling down for the night. It's all good xx."

Image caption The area that Mr Metcalfe was found was said to be full of smoke

Just after 02:30 BST, Kent Fire and Rescue service was notified of an alarm at The Range. A member of staff from the store attended and investigated with a colleague.

Sleeping bag invitation

They discovered Mr Metcalfe's badly burnt body on the first floor of the car park. An open bottle of barbecue lighting fluid was nearby.

Police were called just before 04:00 BST.

The court was told that Mr Lewis and Mr Marshall-Gunn were with Mr Metcalfe earlier that evening at Sainsbury's buying Whisky.

Just before midnight, the court heard the three men were in the car park with two women: Michelle Sharp and Vivien Martin, who was in a relationship with Mr Lewis.

Mr Lewis was said to be unhappy when the victim suggested Ms Martin join him in his sleeping bag, saying "come in here with me, love".

Image caption Mr Metcalfe had chosen a car park in the centre of town for his first night sleeping rough

The group was seen leaving the car park on CCTV but Mr Marshall-Gunn and Mr Lewis were filmed arriving back just after 02:00 BST.

Minutes later they were seen leaving again.

Pathologist Dr Olaf Biedrzycki found no evidence of any "defensive" injuries to Mr Metcalfe.

But Mr Metcalfe's blood alcohol level was more than three times the drink-drive limit, the court heard.

The pathologist concluded that: "it seems reasonable to suggest the deceased may have been asleep and relatively oblivious to the presence of anyone around him".

The trial continues.