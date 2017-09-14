A man has been charged over an alleged pest control scam involving a dead squirrel.

A number of people in Tunbridge Wells complained to Kent Police that a man was knocking on doors offering to carry out roof repairs.

They said the man was using a dead squirrel as proof of an infestation in their homes, a police spokesman said.

The 34-year-old from Tunbridge Wells, has been charged with four offences of fraud by false representation.

He is due to appear before Sevenoaks magistrates on 10 October. The offences are alleged to have happened between between 19 February and 20 May.