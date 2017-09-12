Image copyright SWNS Image caption Inmates took over part of a wing inside HMP Swaleside in 2016

A report into a prison where inmates took over part of a wing has said there has been an "unacceptable escalation of instability".

In December 2016 up to 60 prisoners took over part of a wing for 12 hours at HMP Swaleside, on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

The Independent Monitoring Board has been inspecting the facility and published its annual report earlier.

It said there had been improvements but smuggled weapons remained an issue.

Prison managers had continued efforts to "improve the regime" in the prison and there was more "certainty for staff and prisoners in their everyday activities", it continued.

BBC Live: Kent - latest news here

Image caption Swaleside category B prison, on the Isle of Sheppey, holds more than 1,100 men

"However, what is inescapable is an unacceptable escalation of instability in the prison, continuation of assaults by prisoners on both staff and prisoners and the increased use of both drugs and weapons as evidenced by the number of 'finds' by the staff," the report stated.

It added: "Weapons, including blades fashioned in many different ways, are frequently found by staff and are also unfortunately used in assaults.

"This, together with hooch and drugs, is the cause of much of the instability within the prison."

No prisoners or staff were injured during the stand-off at the Category B prison.

The disturbance happened less than a week after inmates at HMP Birmingham rioted for 12 hours.