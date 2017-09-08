Men jailed for for raping girl, 16, in Ramsgate

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption (L-R) Shershah Muslimyar, Rafiullah Hamidy and Tamin Rahmani were jailed for 14 years each

Four men raped a teenage girl who asked them for directions when she got lost on a night out with friends.

The girl, who cannot be named, was trying to get to a friend's house in Ramsgate, Kent, when she was attacked and then dumped on the street.

They fulfilled their "depraved sexual desires" on the 16-year-old girl, Canterbury Crown Court heard.

Three of the men were each jailed for 14 years each and a 17-year-old was jailed for seven years.

The girl was found crying in the street by two people returning from a night out.

Rafiullah Hamidy, 24, of High Street, Herne Bay, Shershah Muslimyar, 21, of Hovenden Close, Canterbury, Tamin Rahmani, 38, of Northwood Road, Ramsgate, and the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, all denied rape but were found guilty by a jury in May.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption the attack took place at Rahmani's home

They attacked the girl at Rahmani's home in the early hours of 18 September 2016.

He owns 555 Pizza and Kebab in Northwood Road, Ramsgate, and is in the UK under a spouse visa.

Hamidy fled to Taranto in southern Italy after the attack and was detained by local officers.

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Rafiullah Hamidy fled to Italy after raping the teenage girl

He was returned to the UK following an extradition hearing and taken into custody at Heathrow Airport on 28 March.

Det Insp Richard Vickery said the men "saw an opportunity to fulfil their depraved sexual desires and betrayed the trust she placed in them in the worst possible way".