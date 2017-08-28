Kent

Murder investigation after man's body found in Chatham

  • 28 August 2017
Shipwrights Avenue
Image caption Officers discovered the body in Shipwrights Avenue, Chatham

Two people are being held on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found in a block of flats in Kent.

Officers were called to Shipwrights Avenue in Chatham just after 07:30 BST on Monday.

A 35-year-old man and 34-year-old woman from the town have been arrested in connection with the death and are in custody.

Officers remain at the scene conducting inquiries. Police are appealing for witnesses.

