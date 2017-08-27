Man suffers burns in Harrietsham railway track crossing

From the section

Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption The man attempted to cross the lines with his cycle

A man has been taken to hospital with electrical burn injuries after attempting to cross a railway track with his bicycle.

It happened at Harrietsham, near Maidstone in Kent, at about 11:40 BST, British Transport Police said.

Firefighters administered first aid before handing the man into the care of paramedics.

Train services were temporarily disrupted while engineers repaired the damaged track, Southeastern said.