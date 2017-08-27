Tonbridge house fire prompts arson investigation
27 August 2017
Police are treating a fire at a house in Tonbridge from which two women and two children had to be rescued as suspected arson.
The blaze began in the kitchen at the front of the house in East Street at about 02:00 BST on Thursday.
Two fire engines were sent to the mid-terraced house, Kent Fire and Rescue said.
A member of the public helped crews to rescue the women and children from the flat roof of the property.