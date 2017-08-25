Actor John McEnery faces trial over Faversham pub 'fake gun'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the Leading Light pub on Tuesday morning

A Bafta-nominated actor will face trial accused of having a fake gun in a pub.

John McEnery, 73, who appeared in Girl with a Pearl Earring and Merlin, is charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear.

He was arrested when armed police responded to reports of a man with a gun at the Leading Light pub in Faversham, Kent, on 8 August.

Mr McEnery, of no fixed address, is to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 22 September.

The ex-husband of actor Stephanie Beacham was bailed on condition he did not contact a number of witnesses nor enter the Leading Light pub.

During the hearing at Maidstone Magistrates' Court he confirmed his personal details, and indicated he would plead not guilty.

Mr McEnery joined the National Theatre Company in 1966 and was nominated for a Bafta for best supporting actor for his portrayal of Mercutio in Franco Zeffirelli's 1968 film version of Romeo and Juliet.

The Birmingham-born actor was married to Dynasty star Ms Beacham and the couple had two children before they divorced in 1978.