Tunbridge Wells hedonist festival death not suspicious - police

Image caption The two-day festival was in a field in Powder Mill Lane, Tunbridge Wells

The death of a man at a campsite that hosted a hedonist festival is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Emergency services were called to the site in Powder Mill Lane, Tunbridge Wells, in Kent at 06:14 BST on Tuesday, where the man was pronounced dead.

A woman was found unconscious and airlifted to hospital, where she is currently in a stable condition.

Flamefest, which boasts a "discreet" adult play area and outdoor dungeon, was at the site on Saturday and Sunday.

Kent Police said it was continuing to make inquiries to establish the circumstances of the death for a coroner's report.

Flamefest was described on its website as a "festival for kinky, quirky, creative hedonists", and showcased musicians and DJs as well as circus-style performers with sword-swallowing and fire.

Its adult "play area" allowed festival-goers to "explore kinks" and "play within the boundaries of our common-sense rules" with dominatrices and monitors.