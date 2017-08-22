Northfleet fire: Homes evacuated as building engulfed

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Blaze hits building in residential area

People have been evacuated from their homes in response to a large blaze in a residential area in Kent.

Plumes of black smoke have been rising from the fire in a derelict leisure centre in Nelson Road, Northfleet.

Residents have been advised to keep windows and doors shut due to the amount of smoke in the area.

The building backs onto the gardens of houses and residents in the immediate vicinity have been taken to a nearby leisure centre.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was under control with crews remaining to damp down the scene.

Police, ambulance and local authority staff were assisting those who have been evacuated, it added.