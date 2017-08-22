Kent

Baby death: Tonbridge parents face charges

  • 22 August 2017
Walters Farm Road, Tonbridge Image copyright Google
Image caption Paramedics were unable to revive baby Bailey

A man and woman have been charged over the death of their three-week-old baby.

Michael Osbourne, 21, of Walters Farm Road, Tonbridge, Kent, and Marina Smythe, 20, who used to live with him, are accused of causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were sent to their home in December last year, but the child, Bailey Smythe-Osbourne, could not be revived.

They were bailed to appear at West Kent Magistrates Court on 19 September.

