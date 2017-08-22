Kent

Folkestone harbour death: One bailed and six released

  • 22 August 2017
  • From the section Kent
Floral tributes to Steve Holton
Image caption Tributes to Steve Holton have been left by friends and family

A man has been bailed and a man and woman released without further charge following a death in Folkestone.

Steve Holton, 54, was found seriously injured near the harbour wall at 02:24 BST on Saturday. He was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Kent Police arrested three people in connection with the death on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man has been released on bail until 19 September, while a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been released without charge.

Police have made seven arrests in total.

A 27-year-old woman from Dover and three men aged 26, 37 and 56 from Folkestone have all been released pending further inquiries.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites