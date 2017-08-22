Folkestone harbour death: One bailed and six released

Image caption Tributes to Steve Holton have been left by friends and family

A man has been bailed and a man and woman released without further charge following a death in Folkestone.

Steve Holton, 54, was found seriously injured near the harbour wall at 02:24 BST on Saturday. He was pronounced dead when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Kent Police arrested three people in connection with the death on Sunday.

A 28-year-old man has been released on bail until 19 September, while a 25-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been released without charge.

Police have made seven arrests in total.

A 27-year-old woman from Dover and three men aged 26, 37 and 56 from Folkestone have all been released pending further inquiries.