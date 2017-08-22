Man dead at Tunbridge Wells hedonist festival site

Image caption Flamefest describes itself as bringing "kink to the foreground of festival culture"

A man has been found dead at a campsite that hosted a hedonist festival over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the campsite in Powder Mill Lane, Tunbridge Wells, at 06:14 BST.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and an unconscious woman was airlifted to hospital. Kent Police is treating the death as unexplained.

Flamefest, which boasts a "discreet" adult play area and outdoor dungeon, was at the site on Saturday and Sunday.

Image caption The two-day festival was in a field in Powder Mill Lane, Tunbridge Wells

Described on its website as a "festival for kinky, quirky, creative hedonists", it showcases musicians and DJs as well as circus-style performers with sword-swallowing and fire.

Its adult "play area" allows festival-goers to "explore kinks" and "play within the boundaries of our common-sense rules" with dominatrixes and monitors.

Organiser Helen Smedley created the festival but declined to comment on the unexplained death.