Two men arrested over Folkestone harbour death released

Image copyright Google maps Image caption Marine Parade was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened

Two men, arrested over the death of a man near a harbour wall, have been released pending further inquiries.

Police and ambulance crews were called to help a man with serious injuries in Marine Parade, Folkestone at 02:24 BST on Saturday 19 August.

The man, in his 50s, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

A 56-year-old man and a man in his 30s, both from Folkestone, were arrested in connection with the incident but have since been released.