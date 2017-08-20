Two arrested after 90-year-old killed in Cliftonville

A 90-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash with a motorbike in seaside town in Kent.

The motorbike rider and passenger were later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

The crash happened in Northdown Road, Cliftonville, just after 14:30 BST on Saturday.

The 90-year-old man died at the scene, while the two people on the motorbike were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The pair, aged 22 and 24 from the Ramsgate area, were released under investigation.

Officers are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a black, silver and yellow Honda CBR motorbike being driven in the area.