Man found injured by Folkestone harbour wall dies

Image copyright Google maps Image caption Marine Parade was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened

A man has died after being found with serious injuries near a harbour wall.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Marine Parade, Folkestone at 02:24 BST. However, the man died at the scene.

A 56-year-old man from Folkestone has been arrested in connection with the death and remains in police custody.

The dead man has not yet been identified. Marine Parade was closed for a number of hours but has since reopened.