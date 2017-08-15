Tory MP Craig Mackinlay to face trial over election expenses fraud charges

Image copyright AFP Image caption South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay's trial is estimated to last six weeks next year

A Conservative MP is to stand trial in May next year on charges relating to his 2015 General Election expenses.

South Thanet MP Craig Mackinlay, 50, of Sion Hill, Ramsgate, Kent, is accused of two counts of knowingly making a false election expenses declaration.

His campaign director Marion Little, 62, and election agent Nathan Gray, 28, also face charges.

At Southwark Crown Court, Mr Justice Edis set the trial for 14 May next year.

Mr Gray, of Red Oak, in Hawkhurst, Kent, faces one charge of knowingly making a false election expenses declaration.

Ms Little, of New Road in Ware, Hertfordshire, is accused of three counts related to aiding Mr Mackinlay and Mr Gray in making false declarations.

The judge told the three defendants their trial would start on 14 May and was estimated to last six weeks.