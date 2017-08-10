Kent

Teenager released over Sheerness dead newborn baby girl

  • 10 August 2017
Police at scene Image copyright PA
Image caption The remains were found in Broadway on Saturday

A teenage girl has been released without charge after the remains of a newborn baby were found in a Kent street.

The child's body was found in Broadway, Sheerness, on 4 March.

The girl, arrested five days later, has been released after a post-mortem examination found the child was stillborn.

Kent Police confirmed there would not be an inquest into the death.

The remains had been found just before 12:50 GMT and the remnants of a small fire were also found at the scene, police said.

