Teenager released over Sheerness dead newborn baby girl
A teenage girl has been released without charge after the remains of a newborn baby were found in a Kent street.
The child's body was found in Broadway, Sheerness, on 4 March.
The girl, arrested five days later, has been released after a post-mortem examination found the child was stillborn.
Kent Police confirmed there would not be an inquest into the death.
The remains had been found just before 12:50 GMT and the remnants of a small fire were also found at the scene, police said.