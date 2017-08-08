M25 killer Kenneth Noye to be moved to open prison

Image copyright PA Image caption Kenneth Noye fled to Spain after he murdered Stephen Cameron in 1996

Road-rage killer Kenneth Noye is to be transferred to an open prison after the justice secretary accepted a Parole Board recommendation.

Noye, 70, was convicted of murdering 21-year-old Stephen Cameron in an attack on the M25 in Kent in 1996.

He was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years in 2000.

Last month the Parole Board said it was not directing Noye's release, but recommended that he be transferred to "open conditions".

Noye is expected to be moved to the open prison within about six weeks though no date has yet been set.

A statement from the Ministry of Justice said: "Public protection is our top priority and transfers to open conditions are made only after a thorough, expert, risk assessment carried out by the independent Parole Board."

Image copyright PA Image caption Stephen Cameron was 21 when he was stabbed to death by Noye

In 2015 the then Justice Secretary Michael Gove rejected the Parole Board's recommendation for Noye's transfer to an open prison.

The BBC's Home Affairs Correspondent Danny Shaw said since then Noye has apparently "expressed remorse and guilt and made progress in rehabilitation".

The Parole Board can consider him for release in 2019. It could also choose to leave him in an open prison or transfer him back to closed conditions.