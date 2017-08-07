Twelve arrested over Swanley warehouse rave released

Image copyright A Moss Image caption Partygoers gathered at a new industrial unit in Mark Way

Twelve people arrested at an illegal overnight rave in a warehouse have been released.

About 500 people entered an industrial unit in Mark Way, Swanley, at around midnight on Saturday without the owner's permission, Kent Police said.

Those arrested were held on suspicion of offences including drug possession, criminal damage and theft.

Seven were freed without charge, with one being given a cannabis warning. Five were freed pending more inquiries.