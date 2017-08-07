Kent

Whitstable fish and chip shop 'acid attack' suspects bailed

  • 7 August 2017
Ian's Plaice in Whitstable Image copyright Kent-999s
Image caption Ian's Plaice was called Ernie's Plaice until a recent change of ownership

Two people arrested over a suspected acid attack at a fish and chip shop have been bailed.

A "substance" was thrown at the victim just before 09:00 BST on Saturday, in Whitstable, Kent.

The victim was treated in hospital after he suffered facial injuries in the attack, which took place at Ian's Plaice, off Thanet Way.

The suspects, a 26-year-old woman, 26 and a man, aged 51, know the victim, police say.

The woman was detained on suspicion of assault. The man is being held on suspicion of making threats kill and to cause criminal damage.

They have been bailed until 25 August.

