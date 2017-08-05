Whitstable fish and chip shop 'acid attack' injures man

Image copyright Kent-999s Image caption Ian's Plaice was called Ernie's Plaice until a recent change of ownership

A man has been injured in a suspected acid attack at a fish and chip shop in a seaside town in Kent.

Kent Police said the attack happened shortly before 09:00 BST when a "substance" was thrown at the victim at Ian's Plaice, off Thanet Way in Whitstable.

The man was taken to hospital with facial injuries following the attack. His condition is not yet known.

No arrests have been made, a police spokesman said.