Richborough Connection power link approved

Image caption MPs say pylons were neither desirable or necessary

A plan to erect 12 miles (20km) of electricity pylons from Richborough to Canterbury in Kent in a cross-Channel power link to the National Grid has been approved by the government.

The National Grid said it would help ensure the UK's power supply.

Construction of the overhead line is due to begin in September with connection planned for late 2018.

Roger Gale, Conservative MP for North Thanet, said the power line would be "obtrusive" and was unnecessary.

He said: "It's going to go across one of the most beautiful parts of east Kent,

"It's going to be highly intrusive and the worst is it's not necessary."

He said it would be a blight on the landscape and the power line could have been run underground between Zeebrugge and Kingsnorth.

A National Grid spokesman said: "We will shortly be speaking with communities along the route about the construction programme.

"We assure landowners and residents that we will carry out the construction work responsibly and safely."