Sian Hollands death: Mum slams Darent Valley Hospital doctors

Image copyright Hollands family Image caption Sian Hollands was the mother of three children

A woman whose daughter died because of doctors' failings says medics have not had the "decency" to apologise.

Sian Hollands, 25, died from a pulmonary embolism at Darent Valley Hospital, Kent, in November 2015.

A coroner ruled in April her death was "due to the failures of the doctors" in examining, diagnosing and treating her.

One doctor is being investigated by the General Medical Council, but the hospital has confirmed he continues to practice.

Ms Hollands' mother Nicole Smith said she is furious no-one has faced sanctions.

Image copyright Hollands family Image caption Ms Hollands' medical notes stated she was "at risk"

Kent Police launched an investigation into whether to bring charges of manslaughter through gross negligence. This week officers confirmed no criminal charges are being pursued.

Mum-of-three Ms Hollands had gone to hospital in agony three weeks after suffering an ectopic pregnancy.

She had been taking methadone to treat her drug addiction but had stopped for a few days, leading Dr Kamran Khan to put her symptoms down to withdrawal.

She was discharged but did not leave the hospital and died a few hours later.

Dr Khan claimed he had not seen Ms Hollands' notes and was unaware of the seriousness of her pain.

However, his handwriting was found on Ms Hollands' notes and, during cross-examination, the doctor admitted to not reading them.

Image copyright Hollands family Image caption Ms Hollands' three children are now brought up by their grandmother

Ms Smith, who now brings up Ms Hollands' young children, said: "The doctors were sat next to me in court and didn't even look at me.

"The hospital gave a statement of apology, but none of the medical staff had the decency to apologise to my face.

"They killed my daughter because they failed to do their jobs; the coroner confirmed she could have been saved.

"Victims of criminal offences can meet the criminal, but the doctors won't sit in a room with me and explain themselves."

Compensation requested

Dr Khan must submit his case to the General Medical Council in August before it is sent to examiners for a final decision.

Ms Smith's solicitor has served the hospital with papers asking them to formally accept responsibility for Ms Hollands' death and requesting compensation for her children.

Image copyright PA Image caption A doctor at Darent Valley Hospital admitted not reading Ms Hollands' notes

A spokesman for the hospital confirmed Dr Khan is still practising at the trust and that the papers from the family have been received.

He added: "This practitioner is subject to an ongoing investigation and the overall case subject to a claim against the organisation, therefore it would not be appropriate to comment at this time."

But Ms Smith said: "I don't even have so much as a written letter, so Sian's children can read it in the future and know the people responsible are truly sorry.

"They thought I'd disappear after the inquest, but I'm not going anywhere until I feel what needs to be done is done and there's no risk of it happening again.

"They can't comprehend how damaged this has left our family."