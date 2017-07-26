Herne Bay rail death: Teenager 'electrocuted' on tracks

Image caption The girl had been with a group of friends near the station the night before, police said

A 16-year-old girl found dead on the tracks at a railway station is believed to have been electrocuted.

Officers said the girl was with friends near Herne Bay station in Kent shortly before 23:00 BST on Tuesday.

The teenager was injured between then and 07:00 BST on Wednesday, when emergency services were called and she was pronounced dead.

Det Ch Insp Paul Langley, from British Transport Police, said her family were desperate for answers.

"Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this young girl as they try to come to terms with this awful news.

"We have deployed specially trained officers to the family to provide them with support."

Image caption Tributes have been left at Herne Bay station

He added: "Understandably the family are now desperate for answers and my officers are focused on understanding how this girl came to be on the tracks."

The girl's death is being treated as unexplained while officers look into the circumstances, he said.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday but police said the girl suffered serious injuries believed to have been caused by electrocution.

The teenager has not yet been named.

Officers want to speak to anyone who was near the station between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.