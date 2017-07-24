Herne Bay daughter murder accused in court

Image copyright Jade Blackmer Image caption Olivia Kray, 19, was found dead on Friday

A man charged with murdering his teenage daughter has appeared before magistrates.

Richard Kray, 63, from Canterbury Road, Herne Bay, is accused of killing Olivia Kray, 19, at Westlands Caravan Park in the town on Friday.

He has also been charged with the attempted murder of a second woman, who was also known to him, police said.

Medway magistrates remanded him to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Wednesday.

Kent Police said the case had been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission because of previous contact between the victims and the police.