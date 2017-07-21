Murder arrest over Herne Bay caravan park death

Image caption The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, police said

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a teenager at a seaside caravan park.

Police and paramedics were called to Westlands Caravan Park in Canterbury Road, Herne Bay, Kent, following reports of an attack at about 14:00 BST.

Officers said "a woman aged in her late teens" was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 63-year-old local man, known to the victim, is being held in custody.