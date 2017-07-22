Drunk driver Ion Rusu jailed over M20 crash death

From the section

Image copyright Oast House Archive Image caption The collision happened in November last year

A drunk driver who caused a motorist's death has been jailed for six years.

Mohini Arora, 25, died in a crash on the M20 in Kent on 13 November last year when her BMW was in collision with a Peugeot 206 driven by Ion Rusu, 25.

Rusu, of College Avenue, Gillingham, was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court.

He admitted causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by careless driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit, and driving while over the prescribed limit.

Rusu was also banned from driving for eight years.