Lorry engulfed by fire on A2 London bound near Bluewater

Image copyright Highways england Image caption A lorry was engulfed in flames near Bluewater

Motorists face hours of delays after a lorry carrying chocolate was engulfed by flames on the A2 at Bluewater, Kent.

Three of the four London-bound lanes have been closed after the lorry and its cargo was destroyed earlier.

The vehicle is still smoking and emergency services remain at the scene.

A crash between the junctions for Gravesend west and Gravesend central is also adding to the congestion. Normal traffic conditions are not expected until around 11:00 BST.

Image copyright Dean Scott Image caption The cargo was completely destroyed in the blaze

Police officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service attended the crash involving a car and a motorcycle at 05:30 BST.

Two people sustained minor injuries in the crash, but nobody was injured in the fire.

Firefighters are in the process of removing what is left of the cargo, believed to be a consignment of chocolate bars, so that the vehicle can be moved.

Image copyright Daniel Spinks Image caption Firefighters remove chocolate cargo to clear the carriageway

Image copyright HIghways England Image caption Emergency services remain at the scene

There are also delays on the following routes as a result of the lane closures:

M20 London bound between Junction 7 (A249) and Junction 4 (A228)

A249 southbound between M2 Junction 5 and M20 Junction 7

A229 southbound between M2 Junction 3 and M20 Junction 6.