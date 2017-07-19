Flash floods: 60 Tunbridge Wells emergency calls in an hour

Image copyright Mark Battersby Image caption Lightning over Margate

Flash flooding trapped people in their homes in a Kent town and saw fire crews called out 60 times in 60 minutes.

At the height of the thunderstorm, between 02:30 and 03:30 BST, callers in Tunbridge Wells stated there was up to a metre of water in some properties.

Crews pumped water out of homes but no rescues were required.

Violent thunderstorms stretched across much of the south east and in Sussex a lightning strike sent a workshop up in flames.

Image copyright Greg Esson Image caption Lightning strikes throughout the night across Kent

In the worst hit areas firefighters called on the Red Cross and local housing providers for extra assistance. Water pumps from other crews in the county were also used.

The water subsided by about 04:30 allowing the fire service to scale back its response.

Image copyright Lee Milner Image caption The storms stretched across the south East, this was captured in Worthing, West Sussex

At 03:00 East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called out to the Three Ponds Industrial Estate, on the outskirts of Newhaven, following a lightning strike on a property.

Fire crews from Newhaven, Roedean, Eastbourne, Hailsham, Lewes, Seaford and the aerial ladder platform vehicle from Brighton were sent to the scene.

There were no reports of anyone being hurt.