Chatham car park stabbing: Man faces murder charge

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Molly McLaren died at the scene

A man has been charged with murder after a woman was stabbed to death in a car park.

Joshua Stimpson, 25, of Wouldham High Street, Rochester, appeared before magistrates in Medway.

Molly McLaren died in the dockside area of Maritime Way, Chatham, from injuries "consistent with a stabbing" on Thursday, Kent Police said.

Ms McLaren, who was in her 20s, and Mr Stimpson were known to each other.

The force said the case had been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

At Medway Magistrates' Court, Mr Stimpson was remanded to appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Monday.