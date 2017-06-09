Election results 2017: Kent MPs hold seats with increased vote

From the section

Image caption Fourteen constituencies have still to declare across Kent

The Conservatives have held three constituencies in Kent, where sitting MPs including cabinet member Greg Clark have kept their seats.

Dover was listed as a Labour target, but Charlie Elphicke held it with an increased majority of 6,437.

Folkestone & Hythe, a safe Conservative seat, was held by Damian Collins, who has also increased his majority.

Mr Clark has held Tunbridge Wells, a Tory seat since its creation in 1974.

The Tunbridge Wells member was appointed Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy last year.

Across Kent, 14 constituencies have still to declare.

A recount has been announced in Canterbury, where BBC reporter Lucinda Adam has said the vote looks close.

