Murder probe over Tovil woodland death
- 10 May 2017
The death of a man whose body was found in woodland in Maidstone is being treated as murder, Kent Police have said.
Rasvan Sirbu was found in Crisbrook Meadow, in the Loose Valley Conservation area at Tovil, on Sunday.
A post-mortem examination showed the 21-year-old, of no fixed address, died from blunt force trauma to the head and body.
Police said inquiries were continuing and no arrests had yet been made.