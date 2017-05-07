Maidstone woodland cordoned off after man's body found

A man's body has been found in woodland in Kent.

A cordon has been set up around the area in Maidstone and up to a dozen police vehicles have been at the scene.

Kent Police said the discovery was made at Cave Hill in Tovil at about 07:15 BST and inquiries were under way. A spokesman said it was being treated as suspicious.

Officers said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was found in Crisbrook Meadow, near a mill pond.

A police spokesman said the cause of death was currently unexplained and was being investigated.

Conservation volunteers were supposed to pick up litter in the area but were turned away.

Bryn Cornwell, chairman of the Valley Conservation Society, said police had told the group the area was being treated as a crime scene.

Kent Police has appealed to anyone who saw anything between Saturday and Sunday to contact them.