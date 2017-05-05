Dog dumped in Harrietsham had claws 'forcibly removed'

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Flick, as the one-year-old spaniel has been named, was found abandoned in a bush

An injured dog has been found dumped in a bush with an illegally docked tail and having had her claws "forcibly" removed, the RSPCA says.

The one-year-old spaniel bitch was found on the A20 in Harrietsham, near Ashford, on Tuesday.

She had some "really nasty wounds" on her feet and legs which were "covered in pressure sores and urine scald", an RSPCA spokesman said.

The dog, which has now been named Flick, has already been offered a home.

She had no form of identification and was not microchipped, the RSPCA said.

Live: More on this story and other news from Kent

A spokesman for the charity said: "She has a docked tail and some really nasty wounds on her feet and her legs. Vets believe she has had her claws forcibly and traumatically removed, while her legs are covered in pressure sores and urine scald."

Under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, owners are only allowed to dock the tails of dogs who were certified working dogs under five days old, or for medical reasons as recommended by a vet.

"To forcibly remove a dog's claws is an abhorrent act and is illegal under animal welfare law in this country," the spokesman added.

"And to simply abandon her by the side of the road like rubbish when she is clearly injured and in need of veterinary treatment is unbelievably shocking."