Farningham crash: Mike Crampton 'brought a smile to every face'

Image copyright Kent Police Image caption Mike Crampton was killed in the crash in the early hours of Saturday

A musician killed in a head-on crash was "a loving son, an incredible brother and the best friend that anybody could have", his family said.

Michael Crampton, 23, was the keyboard player in The Pisdicables - a ska punk band.

The musician's friend James Montegriffo was also killed in the three-vehicle crash on Eglantine Lane in Farningham early on Saturday.

Eight other people were injured, one seriously.

Mr Crampton's family said: "There are no words to encapsulate the sheer joy and happiness Michael brought to so many.

"A sense of humour, his presence in the room brought a smile to every face," they said in a statement.

"A brilliant young man with great ambition and a great musician, an amazing array of friends and a heart filled to the brim with the deepest love for everyone."'

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Insignia with a 61 registration being driven on the A20 towards Swanley to contact them.

A blue Citroen Berlingo van and a white VW Polo were also involved in the collision.