Maidstone man's death 'no longer suspicious'
- 3 May 2017
- From the section Kent
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people arrested over the death of a man in Kent have been released without charge.
The man in his 40s was dead by the time paramedics arrived at a property in Middlesex Road, Maidstone, on 11 March.
A man and a woman who were arrested shortly after and bailed are no longer under investigation.
A Kent Police spokesman said the death is no longer being treated as suspicious and the matter has been referred to the coroner.