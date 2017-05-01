Chatham man gets 30 years for Nimes jogger's murder

Image copyright EVN Image caption The murder of Joudia Zimmat in Nimes made national headlines in France

A man from Kent has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of a mother-of-three in the south of France.

Robert Plant, 36, who is originally from Chatham, killed 34-year-old Joudia Zimmat while she was out jogging in a suburb of Nimes in January 2013.

Her partially-clothed body was found with multiple stab wounds in a thicket in the Courbessac area.

The court in Nimes also ruled that Plant should not be eligible for parole for 20 years.

Plant, who lived with his mother just yards from where Ms Zimmat's body was found, was formally charged in 2013.