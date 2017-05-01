Farningham crash: Pisdicables musician Mike Crampton killed

Image copyright Empics Image caption Mike Crampton played keyboards for The Pisdicables

A ska punk band has paid tribute to one of its members killed in a head-on collision.

The Pisdicables announced on social media their keyboard player Mike Crampton died in a crash on the A20 in Farningham, Kent, early on Saturday.

The Dartford band said the musician's friend James Montegriffo was also killed.

Eight other people were injured, one seriously, in the three-vehicle crash on Eglantine Lane at about 01:20 BST.

A statement by the band on Facebook said: "We have lost our brother, an incredible and unique human who will be irreplaceable to everyone who was lucky enough to know him."

Police have appealed for anyone who saw a black Vauxhall Insignia with a 61 registration being driven on the A20 towards Swanley, to contact them.

A blue Citroen Berlingo van and a white VW Polo were also involved in the collision.